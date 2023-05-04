Woman can’t stop stroller rolling into traffic — so man rushes in, California video shows

As the wind blows a baby stroller down the driveway of a Hesperia car wash, the desperate woman tumbles to the pavement trying to stop it, a California security video shows.

The stroller rolls toward a busy street as the injured woman tries to get on her feet but falls again, the video shows. She fights to get to one knee but can go no farther as the stroller approaches passing vehicles.

“I heard screaming,” onlooker Donna Gunderson told KNBC. “And I look back and I see a stroller going down the driveway and my heart dropped.”

That’s when Ronald Nessman stepped in.

“I wouldn’t know what to do if that was my child,” Nessman told KTLA. “She didn’t see anybody who could save the baby. “

In the video, Nessman dashes over and grabs the baby stroller in the nick of time.

“I knew I could get it and I got it and I’m thankful for that because I really wouldn’t want to see the end result if I wasn’t there,” Nessman told KNBC.

The frightening incident took place at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, in front of the A1 Carwash on Bear Valley Road in Hesperia, KABC reported.

Nessman, a formerly homeless man who was in the area after a job interview, told KTLA that the baby, who was unhurt, smiled up at him as he grabbed the stroller.

The woman, identified by KNBC as the child’s great-aunt, was traumatized by the close call.

“She was crying, she was just in shock,” Nessman told KABC. “That’s why I gave her a hug.”

Hesperia is a city of 100,000 people about 80 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

