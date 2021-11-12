Woman taken in botched Osceola murder-for-hire was cooperative before captors killed her, jurors hear

Before she asphyxiated to death, Janice Zengotita-Torres tried to comfort a woman who helped kidnap her, the captor told jurors at the Osceola County Courthouse Friday.

Between tears, Glorianmarie Quiñones-Montes testified that her then-boyfriend, Alexis Ramos-Rivera, and Ishnar López-Ramos pressured her to help them abduct a woman they mistakenly believed was López-Ramos’ romantic rival.

Quiñones-Montes told jurors she was crying during the abduction, but Zengotita-Torres was calm.

“At the beginning when I was crying, she was telling me to calm down,” Quiñones-Montes said during the trial for Ramos-Rivera. “She said she was going to cooperate.”

Despite knowing they had kidnapped the wrong person, Ramos-Rivera and López-Ramos covered Zengotita-Torres’ head with a garbage bag and wrapped it duct tape before dumping her body by the side of a road in Ormond Beach, prosecutors say.

Ramos-Rivera, 26, is accused of first-degree murder and other charges tied to the 2018 botched murder-for-hire plot that killed 42-year-old Zengotita-Torres. His co-defendants, Quiñones-Montes and López-Ramos, are also facing first-degree murder charges and remain incarcerated at the Osceola County Jail.

Before prosecutors rested their case Friday, Quiñones-Montes told jurors she was living in Puerto Rico with her boyfriend in December 2017 when Ramos-Rivera told her a woman had offered him a job in Kissimmee. He didn’t say what the job entailed but told her they would start a new life in Florida, she said.

Prosecutors say López-Ramos hired Ramos-Rivera to kill a woman who she saw as a romantic rival “standing in the way” of her relationship with a man.

López-Ramos paid for the couple to fly from Puerto Rico to Florida and housed them in her apartment in late December, Quiñones-Montes said. She said she didn’t know the name of López-Ramos’ romantic rival until a few days before the killing, when López-Ramos took them to a Ross Dress for Less in The Loop shopping center, where the woman worked, and asked them to go inside and identify her.

Story continues

“[López-Ramos] wanted to ask her questions,” Quiñones-Montes said.

Quiñones-Montes told jurors they followed the woman they thought was López-Ramos’ rival to her apartment complex — but prosecutors say they actually followed Zengotita-Torres, who also worked at Ross.

After leaving her shift at Ross around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 8, 2018, Zengotita-Torres headed to her Osceola apartment complex, where the trio was waiting for her in a vehicle. Quiñones-Montes said she was urinating outside when she saw her boyfriend grab Zengotita-Torres and pull her into her own SUV.

Quiñones-Montes told jurors she attempted to stop him because there were other people around them.

“He starts screaming at me, telling me that I need to get inside the truck — that it was too late,” she testified.

Quiñones-Montes said she drove the victim’s SUV and followed López-Ramos into an empty parking lot, where they realized they had the wrong person after taking Zengotita-Torres’ wallet.

Still, López-Ramos zip-tied the victim and demanded her PIN to withdraw money from Zengotita-Torres’ bank account, Quiñones-Montes said.

“Did [Zengotita-Torres] put up any resistance?” Assistant State Attorney Christopher Smith asked.

“No,” Quiñones-Montes responded.

She told jurors they drove back to López-Ramos’ apartment complex in Orlando, where López-Ramos handed her the victim’s wallet, phone and scarf before telling her to go upstairs.

“I asked her what she was going to do ... whether they were going to let her go,” Quiñones-Montes said. “[López-Ramos] said yes, they were going to ask her questions and let her go.”

After López-Ramos and Ramos-Rivera left with the victim, Quiñones-Montes said she got a call from López-Ramos directing her to remove the SIM card from Zengotita-Torres’ phone and rip it. Quiñones-Montes said she later asked her boyfriend about what happened and he told her López-Ramos had wrapped the victim’s head in a garbage bag and duct tape.

When Zengotita-Torres tried to escape, Ramos-Rivera said he choked her and later realized she had died, Quiñones-Montes told jurors.

Quiñones-Montes testified that she hoped prosecutors would consider her willingness to testify against her former boyfriend and admitted she was initially dishonest with detectives about the incident.

“You lied to the police?” Ramos-Rivera’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Beth Bourdon, asked during cross-examination.

“I was trying to protect him,” Quiñones-Montes responded.

Jurors also saw a video of detectives interrogating Ramos-Rivera after both he and his girlfriend were arrested. While he initially denied his role in the kidnapping, he later told detectives that López-Ramos manipulated him by promising him $2,000, which he needed because he lost everything when Hurricane María hit Puerto Rico in 2017.

Zengotita-Torres wasn’t screaming throughout the ordeal, but she was praying, Ramos-Rivera told detectives. He said he was confused when López-Ramos covered and wrapped the victim’s head but confessed to hitting Zengotita-Torres and getting rid of her body, though he believed she was still breathing when they left her in Ormond Beach.

“I don’t kill her,” Ramos-Rivera told detectives.

“You didn’t save her,” a detective countered.

Jurors will return Monday afternoon to hear the defense’s case.

mcordeiro@orlandosentinel.com