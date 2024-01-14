Woman taken into custody following police chase in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Saturday afternoon pursuit in Mt. Juliet reportedly led to a woman’s arrest, as well as the discovery of drugs in her possession.

According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, an officer tried to stop a motorist for speeding along Interstate 40 East, but the suspect failed to stop. As the car exited north on Golden Bear Gateway, the officer stopped chasing the motorist.

However, another officer saw the suspect driving in an extremely reckless manner about three miles north on Golden Bear Gateway before the car lost control, went off the road, and ended up in a ditch, authorities said. The officer attempted to stop the motorist, but the vehicle allegedly drove back onto the roadway.

Following a sort pursuit, officials said the suspect pulled into a driveway in the 1100 block of Woodridge Place. Law enforcement reportedly took a woman into custody as she tried to go inside the home.

Police said they found cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and ecstasy pills in the woman’s possession. There is no word on her identity or any charges against her.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding Saturday’s police chase.

