Woman taken into custody following standoff in Miami County

A 43-year-old Urbana woman was taken into custody following a standoff in Miami County Sunday.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 3600 block of Tipp-Cowlesville Road in Monroe Township on the reports of shots being fired at a resident at 6:13 p.m.

>> Setters Volleyball Club worker attacked with club dies at hospital, records show

Upon arrival, deputies learned from the man living in the home that his girlfriend, Stephanie R. Henslee, age 43 of Urbana, had discharged several shots at him from a pistol, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says the man managed to escape without getting struck and fled to a neighbor’s house for assistance.

>> Miamisburg parents facing charges after 4-week-old suffers serious head injury

Henslee remained inside the home and would not respond to telephonic attempts to contact her from deputies. Additional attempts to contact Henslee through a cruiser P.A. system also failed, the sheriff’s office said.

A decision was then made to deploy the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Tactical Team to the scene.

Shortly after the tactical response vehicle was put into place in front of the home, Henslee eventually responded to deputies’ commands from the P.A. system and exited the residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Henslee was taken into custody without incident and incarcerated in the Miami County jail on one count of felonious assault.