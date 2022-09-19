Woman taken to Harborview after Rainier Valley shooting

A 49-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot in South Seattle early Monday.

At around 1:45 a.m., the woman and a man were in a car that was stopped at a stop sign on Rainier Avenue South and South Othello Street, when another vehicle pulled up next to them.

Two people in the second car opened fire and then drove away.

The woman was hit.

The man, who was with the victim in their car, drove her to the 7200 block of Rainier Avenue South where they were met by officers.

Medics took the woman to Harborview Medical Center. Her condition was not known.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.