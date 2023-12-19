Woman taken to hospital after Alford house fire

A woman has been taken to hospital following a fire at a house in Alford.

Emergency services were called to a property in St Wilfrid's Close at about 14:45 BST on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said the woman, in her 60s, needed hospital treatment for her injuries.

A police cordon has been put in place around the property while the cause of the blaze is investigated by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, the force said.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk