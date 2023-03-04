Woman taken to hospital after being shot at DeKalb County gas station, police say

A woman is recovering after being shot at a DeKalb County gas station Saturday morning.

DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News that a woman was shot at an Exxon gas station on Columbia Drive sometime after 1 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

The identity of the victim has not been revealed.

It is unclear what led to the shooting and if police have taken anyone into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to DeKalb County police for more information but has not received a response.

