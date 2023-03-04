Woman taken to hospital after being shot at DeKalb County gas station, police say
A woman is recovering after being shot at a DeKalb County gas station Saturday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News that a woman was shot at an Exxon gas station on Columbia Drive sometime after 1 a.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.
TRENDING STORIES:
Reality star ‘Honey Boo Boo’ was inside speeding Dodge Charger involved in chase with Ga. deputies
Channel 2 Action News takes you inside the spot where emergency calls came flooding in
Deputies arrest 2 people accused of killing coworker at Ga. hotel pool
The identity of the victim has not been revealed.
It is unclear what led to the shooting and if police have taken anyone into custody.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
The investigation remains ongoing.
Channel 2 Action News reached out to DeKalb County police for more information but has not received a response.
IN OTHER NEWS: