Woman taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after getting hit by bus in Fairfax County

ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating a pedestrian who was hit by a bus.

The incident occurred Monday night on Little River Turnpike and Hummer Road where the bus hit the woman. She was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening conditions.

Police said those roads were closed as of 10:43 p.m. and to avoid the area.

