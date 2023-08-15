Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Richmond

A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot during a suspected domestic dispute in Richmond Monday.

Around 6:45 p.m. Richmond officers were called to the 1400 block of Hunt Street to reports of a shooting, according to a media release.

Police believe the shooting happened 20 minutes before the call came in.

Melinda Sue Johnson, 30, was taken to Reid Health with a gunshot wound to the left side of her upper torso, the release states.

Her injuries are suspected to be non-life-threatening.

Witnesses told police that a dark van carrying several people and a subject on a moped left the area prior to officers’ arrival.

No arrests have been made at this time.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.



