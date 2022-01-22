Woman taken to hospital after stabbing report in Dayton on Thursday

Jan. 22—A woman was taken to the hospital and police are searching for the suspect after a reported stabbing at the Summit Square Apartments in Dayton early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 700 block of Summit Square Drive after a stabbing was reported at 12:24 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Dispatch records said that the 9-1-1 caller said a man stabbed her niece, who is pregnant.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, records said.

Medics transported a woman to Miami Valley Hospital, though her condition is unclear.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.