Woman taken to hospital after stabbing report in Dayton on Thursday

Daniel Susco, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
Jan. 22—A woman was taken to the hospital and police are searching for the suspect after a reported stabbing at the Summit Square Apartments in Dayton early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 700 block of Summit Square Drive after a stabbing was reported at 12:24 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Dispatch records said that the 9-1-1 caller said a man stabbed her niece, who is pregnant.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, records said.

Medics transported a woman to Miami Valley Hospital, though her condition is unclear.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

