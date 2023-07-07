Woman taken to hospitalized after being shot in Dayton; suspect arrested

A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot in Dayton Thursday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Lakebend Drive on the report of a shooting at approximately 9:41 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 22-year-old woman. She was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, an 18-year-old female, was found in the area and arrested. The victim and suspect are known to one another, the spokesperson said.

Charges are being presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.



