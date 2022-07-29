As woman takes ‘cat nap’ outside Dollar General, a Georgia cop sees meth, heroin in truck

A Monroe County sheriff’s deputy answered a call about a “suspicious vehicle” parked outside a Dollar General store near Lake Juliette on the morning of July 6.

When the deputy arrived at the store shortly after 8 a.m., a 38-year-old Milledgeville woman was asleep in the driver’s seat of a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with its engine running. The woman “woke up and was startled” when she saw the deputy at her window.

The deputy, according to an incident report, noticed a clear plastic “baggie” near the woman’s right leg. Inside the bag was “a clear crystal-like substance” believed to be methamphetamine.

The woman was then handcuffed. She said she was “just taking a ‘cat nap,’” the deputy’s report noted. The deputy also seized “a brown substance” believed to be heroin from inside the truck.

Dispatches: In late June, a man who lives near Johnstonville Road north of Forsyth told the cops there, as an incident report put it, that “he believes that he was being surveilled via drone.” . . . A man in his mid-50s said he left his house southwest of Forsyth one morning in early July. He said that when he returned that it appeared his place on Hopewell Road had been broken into. He said a screw he had used to keep his door shut had been removed and that a security camera had been smashed. A water bottle was also there, mysteriously enough, with another man’s name written on it in Sharpie pen. The man said he recognized the name as an associate of his former wife and son-in-law who were, as the man said, “out to get him.”