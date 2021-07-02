Woman takes plea deal in Boulder arson case

Jul. 1—A Boulder County woman accused of lighting the basement of her father's home on fire with her elderly grandmother still inside has taken a plea deal in her case.

Tara Lenora Hulen, 34, pleaded guilty Thursday in Boulder District Court to one count of fourth-degree arson, a Class 4 felony. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed the original charges, which included first-degree arson.

Hulen is now set for sentencing on Aug. 20.

Boulder Deputy District Attorney Ryan Day told Boulder District Judge Norma Sierra there was no sentence stipulation as part of the agreement. But Day said that after extensive discussions about the case with defense attorney Kenneth Hayes, there were numerous mitigating factors in the case and it was Day's expectation that prosecutors would be open to recommending a probation sentence after a pre-sentence investigation.

Day also said attorneys have agreed on restitution of about $150,000.

According to an affidavit, Hulen's father discovered an active fire in the basement of his home on Maya Place in north Boulder on Nov. 17, 2019, while his 89-year-old mother was upstairs.

While extinguishing that fire, emergency crews also discovered a smaller fire in the garage. Everyone was safely evacuated, though a firefighter did suffer minor injuries. The fires were put out, but smoke damage made the home uninhabitable and caused an estimated $40,000 in damage.

Fire investigators determined the fire was set intentionally and that someone had started it with accelerant in the basement.

While at the scene talking to Hulen's father, deputies heard breaking glass and found Hulen in the backyard with a bag filled with medication and other items belonging to her family.

According to the affidavit, Hulen admitted to breaking into the home and stealing the items. She also admitted to buying matches and lighter fluid and setting a mattress on fire in the basement. Hulen also told deputies she lit the fire outside in the garage near a cubbyhole.

Deputies found three loose matches in Hulen's pockets.

Hulen's father was in the courtroom Thursday, and Day said the plea deal had been discussed with him.