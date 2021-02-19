Woman takes plea deal in child endangerment case

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.

Feb. 19—A Galena, Kansas, woman pleaded guilty Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced charge in a felony child endangerment case and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Emily R. Morris, 26, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of endangerment in a plea agreement with the Jasper County prosecutor's office. Associate Judge Joe Hensley accepted the plea deal and assessed Morris the jail term.

The conviction stems from a Feb. 22, 2020, incident at a residence in Carterville, where Morris was babysitting some children. A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that a heater fell on a young boy in her care, causing burns to his face and an ear. Morris failed to seek medical help for the child or to apply any medication to the burns, according to the affidavit.

When the child's mother came home that night and noticed marks on the boy's face, Morris purportedly told her they were caused by him sleeping in a "weird" position in his bed. But the next morning the mother noticed the marks were still on his face and when she was giving him a bath, some skin peeled off his ear. One of the other children Morris had been tending then told the boy's mother that the heater had fallen on him and burned him.

The mother called police and sought medical attention for the boy, at which time she learned that he had second-degree burns to his lips and the ear and more superficial burns on one of his cheeks.

In an interview at the Children's Center, one of the children she was babysitting told investigators that Morris asked her to take the heater off the boy when it fell on him. The girl said the boy was crying and his ear was bleeding, prompting her to inform Morris that he had been burned. She reported that Morris' response was that she did not care.

Morris told investigators that the boy's eyes were watering, but he never cried or showed any other signs of pain and that she never noticed any marks on him until the mother returned. The investigators asked if that was why she never applied any cream or burn medication to his injuries, and she replied that she did not think they had any in their home and was not about to rummage through the family's belongings looking for some, according to the affidavit.

