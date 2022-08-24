Woman takes plea offer on drug dealing, stolen identities charges

Aug. 24—A rural Sarcoxie woman took a plea offer this week on the felony drug and stolen identities charges that she was facing.

Misty A. Martel, 42, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to counts of delivery of a controlled substance and resisting arrest in a plea deal that would dismiss a third count of trafficking in stolen identities.

Judge David Mouton delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal and ordered the completion of a sentencing assessment report before the defendant's sentencing hearing Oct. 18.

Martel was arrested March 4, 2021, when a Sarcoxie police officer stopped the vehicle she was driving with an expired plate and she purportedly provided the officer with a false identity before speeding off in the vehicle.

A high-speed pursuit ensued for 15 miles until she reached her home on Shetland Road. A search of her vehicle turned up 6.8 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana and several debit or credit cards, a driver's license and packages belonging to other people.