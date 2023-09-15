Woman takes to TikTok to warn others after stalker released from prison

A Venice woman is warning others about a man who was convicted of stalking her but has been released from prison and she believes he is back in her neighborhood.

Talia Landman called the man “unhinged and violent” and said she’s been living a nightmare.

She told KTLA she and neighbors have called police hundreds of times on David F. Kroll, who apparently is homeless and at one point lived in a nearby alley.

Talia Landman’s videos have gone viral on TikTok. But it’s the type of attention and subject matter she would rather avoid, the frustration clear in her voice.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation records obtained by KTLA show Kroll was sentenced to three years in prison for vandalism and assault in 2018. He was released to community supervision in September 2019.

That’s when Landman’s problems with Kroll began.

“He’s been vandalizing buildings, he’s been breaking into backyards and tearing down security cameras and floodlights,” she detailed. “I have video of him throwing rocks and then he threatens me in that video saying ‘you don’t think I won’t come up there and F you up?!’”

One morning at 2 a.m., she saw Kroll climbing toward her balcony. She started screaming and called 911. On another occasion, Kroll allegedly attacked her and her dog on a sidewalk.

Kroll was eventually arrested and a criminal case for stalking finally made it to court in 2022.

David Kroll is seen in an image provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Kroll was convicted and sentenced to six years in prison, with two years credit for time served awaiting trial, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told KTLA.

However, he was released in June, having served his full sentence as defined by law.

Records also indicate that Kroll has been arrested twice for misdemeanor battery since his release from prison.

Landman signed up to be notified of Kroll’s release, but she said that didn’t happen.

The DA’s office said the responsibility of notifying a victim of an offender’s release is the responsibility of the Department of Corrections. Meanwhile, the state agency indicated that people who sign up properly should be notified 90 days ahead of a parole hearing, and 45 days ahead of a prisoner’s release.

Recently, a community watchdog group alerted her through social media that Kroll was back in the area.

Landman said her restraining order against Kroll remains active.

In one of her videos, she explained that Kroll is also under a “stay away order” involving the whole neighborhood for a duration of 10 years, which she says he is violating.

“I have zero faith in our criminal justice system. I have zero faith in our District Attorney’s Office,” she said.

“It seems like the only good victim is a dead one … That’s what’s going to happen in order for him to finally be…locked up away and taken off the streets,” Landman said. “Someone has to die. It’s either going to be him or one of our neighbors.”

