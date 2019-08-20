Woman Taking Over a Subway for Her Glamorous Selfie Photoshoot Is the Latest Example of Knowing One's Worth

What lengths would you go to capture the perfect selfie? For Twitter user @jessiica_george, it meant commandeering her busy subway train, setting up the self-timer on her cellphone and then balancing said phone on a subway seat to get the perfect shot.

In a now-viral video captured by Twitter user @benyahr, Jessica can be seen for nearly a full minute giving good face and working her angles, even as people board the train and the subway is in motion (not an easy feat!)

The video has received over 8 million views since it was posted on Saturday and Jessica herself has weighed in on the moment via Twitter, where she thanked Ben for “making my day.” She also posted the content that everyone was dying to see: the glamorous selfies that she took during her subway self-timer selfie session.

“i am overwhelmed by the kind words expressed by everyone and i just want to say THANK YOU to all ‼️ let’s spread this positivity and continue to uplift one another,” she wrote on Twitter.

See Jessica’s subway selfie moment below.

This woman giving it ALL to the selfie cam on the train is SENDING ME pic.twitter.com/i3JoSPKj3I — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) August 17, 2019