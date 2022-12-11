Woman tases Uber driver, snatches his wallet in Manhattan

A woman zapped her Uber driver with a taser before grabbing his wallet and running off in Manhattan, cops said Sunday.

The shocking tale began when the 55-year-old victim picked the woman up at E. 102nd St. and First Ave. in East Harlem at about 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 13, according to police.

Upon their arrival at her destination at W. Ninth St. and Sixth Ave. in Greenwich Village, the woman barked, “Look at me,” before shocking the driver three times in the right shoulder with a taser, cops said.

The driver warned the woman he would call the police, to which she replied, “You can call whoever you want,” before snatching the driver’s wallet from the center console of his car and running off, heading eastbound on W. Ninth St, police said.

The Uber driver refused medical attention at the scene. The thief made off with the driver’s wallet containing $375 cash, his credit cards and his personal ID, according to cops.

The attacker was captured on surveillance video using the victim’s stolen credit card at a McDonald’s on Eighth Ave. near W. 43rd St. in the Theater District later that day, police said.

The ruthless robber was described by cops as about age 25, 5-feet-5 and 125 pounds, with a medium complexion, thin build and black dreadlocks. She was last seen sporting a red hoodie with a white Nike logo on the front, black pants, black shoes and carrying a large white bag.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800) 577-TIPS (8477).