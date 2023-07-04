Woman Tearfully Explains How She Was Followed By A Strange Man In A Car While Out Jogging — 'I'm Just So Over Being A Woman'

A woman revealed a terrifying experience that happened to her while she was out jogging.

In a TikTok video, Casee Brim from Brisbane, Australia, tearfully shared that she now feared going out jogging by herself after she was subject to a harrowing ordeal that she acknowledged would never happen to a man.

Brim revealed that she was followed by a strange man in a car while out jogging.

"I f-king hate being a woman sometimes," Brim began, sobbing as she recounted the incident that happened to her that morning. "The fact that I can't even go for a morning run at all without risking somebody following me." She continued, saying that she had just recently gotten the confidence to be able to go out by herself after experiencing a similar altercation a few years prior.

Brim had been jogging when she realized that she was being followed for several blocks by a man in his car.

To try and shake him, Brim was forced to take different routes but he wouldn't budge. "The only reason he sped off and f-king flew past me is because I pretended to be on the phone through my AirPods to my husband."

While on the fake phone call, Brim had to loudly proclaim that there was a car following her before she began reading off his license plate. Before she could finish, the man must've gotten spooked at the thought of getting into trouble and quickly left her alone.

Violence perpetrated against women is a public health crisis that is overlooked.

Unfortunately, Brim's experience is something many women have gone through on a daily basis. The feeling of unsafety among women while out in public and around men can be attributed to various social, cultural, and psychological factors.

According to a report published by Statista on the annual number of women who were victims of rape or sexual assault in the United States, in 2021, 282,043 women were raped or sexually assaulted.

Women are more likely to be victims of certain types of violence, including sexual assault, harassment, and domestic violence. These experiences, along with the prevalence of such incidents reported in the media, can contribute to a sense of fear and insecurity.

According to the World Health Organization, across their lifetime, 1 in 3 women, around 736 million, are subjected to physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner or sexual violence from a non-partner – a number that has remained largely unchanged over the past decade.

In a follow-up video, Brim passionately spoke about how so many women often have to be fearful of their lives while doing everyday mundane tasks, which cannot be said for men, after receiving a comment that was trying to invalidate her fear.

"The reason that we don't feel safe around men isn't because we're dramatic and we're perpetuating violence on them for the hell of it, it's because we have lived experiences that teach us that we are so often not safe," she explained. "Just because the situation I ended up in didn't actually [lead] to something violent doesn't mean that the threat wasn't really there."

The only way we can address the staggering and alarming high number of women that have experienced gender-based violence is by challenging and transforming societal norms, educating the public about consent and respect, and promoting gender equality.

Implementing policies that protect victims, improve reporting mechanisms, and hold perpetrators accountable is essential to fostering safe and inclusive public spaces.

