Woman, teen among 4 injured in Over-the-Rhine shooting

Three people were shot in Over-the-Rhine on Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

Officers were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Clay Street, Lt. Cunningham said.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 26-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old with gunshot wounds, Cunningham said.

Police say one of the victims sustained serious injuries, but could not confirm who.

The two other victims’ injuries were not life-threatening, Cunningham said.

In addition, a 24-year-old man was grazed by a bullet, but did not need medical treatment, Cincinnati police said.

As of now, there is no suspect information.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Over-the-Rhine shooting: Woman, teen among 4 injured