Woman, teen charged with pointing and presenting loaded gun at Columbia mall, police say

Columbia police have arrested a woman and a teenaged boy they accuse of pointing and presenting a loaded gun inside a mall that was the scene of a mass shooting last month, according to a news release.

La’Kenyatta Moore-Rhodes, 40, was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, unlawful carrying of a firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the news release from the Columbia Police Department. An unidentified 13-year-old was also charged with pointing and presenting, unlawful carry and unlawful possession of a firearm by someone under 18, police said.

Officers were called to Columbiana Centre mall at 7 p.m. Tuesday for reports that the two had presented a gun at patrons in the mall. Moore-Rhodes and the juvenile were located in the food court, where the boy was searched and found to be carrying a 9mm handgun, police said.

The police then reviewed security footage from the mall and found that Moore-Rhodes had originally been carrying the weapon and had given it to the teen, according to the news release.

Moore-Rhodes was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, while the teenager was turned over to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice.

On April 16, nine people were struck by bullets during an exchange of gunfire at Columbiana Centre. Another five were treated for injuries sustained as patrons rushed to safety. Three men are charged with attempted murder in the shooting, although one has claimed he only fired in self-defense against the other two.