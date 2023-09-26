Woman, teen girl and pet dog found dead in NYC: "We heard screaming"

NEW YORK -- An investigation is underway after a woman and a teenage girl were found dead in their Brooklyn apartment. Neighbors say last week they called the NYPD after concerning sounds came from the apartment.

Sources told CBS New York that neighbors had not heard from the mother and daughter since Friday and on Monday officers were called to the second-floor apartment 1296 New York Ave., in East Flatbush for a wellness check.

When officers arrived, they had to force open the door to the apartment. Inside, police said they discovered a 37-year-old woman with stab wounds and a 14-year-old girl with head trauma.

They also found a dog with a bag over its head that had been suffocated.

A man who lives in the building said he heard screaming and banging coming from the second-floor apartment on Friday at around 7:20 a.m. He said it was loud and very concerning, so he immediately called 911.

"We heard screaming. We heard the dog whimpering," Steve Schor said. "Police came. We told them what we heard. They went upstairs. They heard music and no one answered the door. I'm terribly distraught for the family and I really hope they catch who did this."

"That's just absolutely horrible. I've lived here 26 years and nothing like this has happened, so to know this is so close to home, it's vert terrifying and very disheartening," a woman added.

Neighbors said the building is new and that the mother and daughter lived there for only three or four months.

Police said no arrests have been made and no one is in custody.

