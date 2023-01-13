Woman, teen shot and killed during home invasion in Lancaster, deputies say

A woman was killed an a 15-year-old was hurt in a Lancaster home invasion Thursday, deputies said.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at a home on 15th Street, where a man, 35-year-old Stephanie Johnson, a 15-year-old, and a 13-year-old lived. Deputies said someone called 911 for a shooting, and when they arrived, authorities found the woman and the 15-year-old had been shot.

Deputies gave first aid until EMS arrived, and the teen was taken to the hospital. Authorities said he was seriously hurt but is expected to survive. Johnson died at the scene, they said.

Investigators said they talked to the man who lived at the home, who reportedly heard a knock at the door. He said nobody replied when he asked who was there, and said the knocking continued. Then, he said the door was forced open by two men in dark clothing with gloves and coverings on their faces.

ALSO READ: Police: Suspect arrested, charged with murder in Gastonia shooting

Deputies said the man struggled with the intruders, and that was when the gunshots were fired.

The intruders left the scene on foot.

Although no arrests have been made, Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said he does not believe neighbors are in any danger.

“This was a very violent home invasion with a terrible outcome,” Sheriff Faile said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with this family, and we wish a full recovery for the young man who was shot. We are working hard to identify the two men who did this. We have already gathered lots of very good leads, but I encourage anyone with information related to this case in any way to contact the sheriff’s office.”

Anyone with information about the case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388. You can also reach Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: Dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

(WATCH BELOW: 1 dead in reported shooting near The Plaza, MEDIC confirms)