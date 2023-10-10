Woman, teen shot on sidewalk in Washington Heights: police

CHICAGO - A 46-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy were shot Monday on Chicago's South Side.

Around 5:32 p.m., police say the two victims were on the sidewalk in the 9300 block of S. Halsted St. when they were shot by an unknown offender.

The woman was struck in the hip and taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition, police said. The teenager was shot in the left arm and hospitalized in good condition.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.