Woman, teens accused of assault

Aug. 3—An Odessa woman and two teenagers were arrested Sunday after three other people, including a pregnant woman, told officers they assaulted them.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, someone called 911 around 10 p.m. Sunday to say eight to 10 people were fighting in the 7300 block of West Pile Ranch Road and a pregnant woman needed an ambulance.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old pregnant woman on her hands and knees crying and holding her stomach. She was taken to the hospital.

Another woman on the scene told officers she'd been assaulted by her former son-in-law's family over child custody issues, the report stated. An officer noted in his report that the 37-year-old had scrapes on her elbow and knee, a scratch on her neck and multiple injuries to her face.

The woman's brother, 21, told officers he'd been punched in the face during the event and he saw the assaults on his sister and the pregnant woman.

Officers obtained video footage of the incident and found all three suspects at a home in the 7300 block of Fossell Ranch Road.

Bianca Renee Pineda, 44, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity and one count of simple assault. She was released from the Ector County jail Monday after posting surety bonds totaling $45,386. Her daughter Janell Razae Pineda, 17, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity and she, too, was released Monday after posting $34,000 in surety bonds.

A 16-year-old girl was also arrested on suspicion of two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity.