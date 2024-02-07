Woman tells officers she was beaten, held against her will for a week: Fort Worth police

Fort Worth police are working to identify and apprehend a suspect who reportedly threatened a woman and held her against her will for several days, officials said.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2900 block of South Freeway shortly before noon Tuesday. A witness reported seeing a man assaulting a woman who was yelling for help, according to police. The victim had already been transported to a local hospital when the officers arrived.

At the hospital, the victim told officers the suspect had threatened her life, physically assaulted her and kidnapped her for about a week before the assault at the apartment complex, police said. No description of the suspect was released.

Major Case Unit detectives are investigating the incident and working to identify the suspect or suspects involved, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department’s Major Case Unit at 817-392-4438.

