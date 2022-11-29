Woman tells police she was choked and punched by boyfriend

Nov. 29—HANOVER TWP. — Police said Devoyne Sanford choked, assaulted and threatened to kill a woman in her residence Sunday.

Sanford, 24, of Piscataway, N.J., was unable to post $7,500 bail following his arraignment Monday on charges of strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment and was committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

In the complaint against Sanford, police said officers were dispatched at approximately 9:42 p.m. to Hanover Village for a report of a physical domestic dispute and met with Lindajah Watkins. Officers observed bruising to the neck and throat area of Watkins. She told police she and Sanford, her boyfriend, got into a argument that turned physical, with him getting her in a headlock and slamming her onto a bed.

The complaint said Watkins told Sanford to get off of her with him responding, "you think I am playing with you." Watkins again told Sanford to get off of her and kicked him "in the private part," causing him to choke her. Watkins said Sanford told her he was going to "f---ing kill her you stupid bitch."

The complaint said Watkins tried to tell Sanford to stop choking her, but she started losing consciousness and could not breath. Sanford released her and called for an Uber. Watkins told Sanford to hurry up and go. He replied, "shut up bitch before I hurt you" and grabbed Watkins by the hair, punched her and threw her around. Watkins ran out of the house and called 911.

Police said they located Sanford in Hanover Village and took him into custody.

Police said officers gave Watkins a domestic violence form and she provide a written statement.

