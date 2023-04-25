Woman in tent killed by suspected DUI driver in Fresno ID’d. Motorist accused of murder

The 30-year-old unhoused woman killed by a DUI driver while sleeping in a tent was identified Tuesday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Brianna Britten and another woman were inside a tent near Highway 41 and Ashlan Avenue about 1:35 a.m. Monday when a driver police said was under the influence crashed into it, officials said.

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over Erica Jones, 39, before she sped off, police said. The deputies called off the chase, according to police, but Jones crashed minutes later.

Both Britten and the other woman were taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where Britten later died, police said. The other woman, who was also homeless, was in critical condition, police said.

Witnesses saw a woman who was driving the car flee on foot with a boy in tow, police said. Officers found a woman matching that description near Ashlan and Blackstone avenues, police said, and later identified her as Jones.

Officers conducted a DUI investigation and determined Jones was impaired, police said. She was arrested on suspicion of felony charges of DUI and murder, because she had been previously found guilty of a DUI, police said.

Jones remained in custody Tuesday without bail, according to Fresno County Jail records.