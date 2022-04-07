Woman testifies cousin, husband were having affair as they plotted to starve daughter

An Elizabeth woman accepted a plea deal last month, testifying that her husband and the mother of Cyra Shantelle Marie Harrison plotted for months to starve the young woman who was found dead in 2018.

Marilyn Sue Maricle offered testimony on March 17 in an allocution statement — a formal statement given by a defendant before sentencing —before 9th Judicial District Court Judge Chris Hazel.

Karen Johnson Harrison, the mother of Cyra Harrison, posted this photo to Facebook in May 2017 as her daughter readied to take graduation photos at Plainview High School. The 25-year-old woman, who had cerebral palsy, was found dead on Nov. 23, 2018. Her mother's cousin, Marilyn Sue Maricle, has testified that her husband, Glen Maricle, and Karen Harrison plotted to starve the woman so they could be together and move to Texas.

The body of Harrison, who had cerebral palsy and needed a wheelchair, was found in the Plainview-area home where they all lived after a call about a natural death was made to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office on Nov. 23, 2018.

Responding deputies found the home in "deplorable condition," read a release at the time. The Rapides Parish Coroner's report later described appalling conditions in the Leon Odom Road home, which is off La. Highway 112 in southwestern Rapides Parish.

It stated that Harrison's body was found on a mattress on a floor that was covered with rotting food, dog food and bodily fluids. She weighed between 65 and 70 pounds at the time of her death, which a pathologist attributed to failure to thrive and dehydration due to cerebral palsy and neglect.

Homicide was listed as the manner of death, according to the report contained in online court records. The home was described as being infested with roaches, animal feces and flies.

Maricle testified that Karen Harrison, who is her cousin, and her two children, 25-year-old Cyra and a young boy, moved in with her and her husband around August 2018. She said her cousin and husband "had a sexual relationship together" that continued after they moved in, reads a transcript from the hearing.

Maricle said she was unaware of the affair until Harrison claimed to be pregnant.

She testified that she had told Rapides Sheriff's detectives during one of her statements after all three were arrested that nobody had fed Cyra since the family moved in with the Maricles.

She stated Karen Harrison let her young son, who was 7 when they moved in with the Maricles, take some food to his sister, though.

Cespiva asked Maricle if she overheard her husband and Harrison talk about a plan to starve Cyra, and she said yes. Maricle said that was around November 2018.

And she said they "finally admitted" what they had planned to do, reads the transcript.

"They were going to starve her to death, and they were going to move together, live together, them three," she testified, referring to her husband, Harrison and her young son.

She said the couple planned to move to Texas.

"What were they going to do with you?" Cespiva asked her.

"They going to leave me there with the body," said Maricle.

She also testified that she heard about the plan from both her husband and Harrison in August 2018. She said both threatened her not to go to police.

She said the couple would stay away from her and Harrison's young son, but she could overhear them when they talked. Cespiva asked Maricle about why the couple plotted to starve Cyra.

"Because Cyra was in their way," she said. "They didn't have time for her. She slowed them down."

Maricle testified that Cyra's care took a lot of time and that Cyra's wheelchair would not fit through her home's doors, meaning Harrison had to carry her daughter.

Glen Maricle's trial is scheduled to begin on May 16.

With the deal, Marilyn Maricle pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and two amended felony counts — conspiracy to commit cruelty to the infirm and conspiracy to commit cruelty to juveniles.

No action was taken on the second-degree murder charge during the hearing.

Hazel sentenced her to 15 years at hard labor on the conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and five years at hard labor each on the remaining charges.

The sentences are to be served concurrently, and Maricle was given credit for time served since her November 2018 arrest.

Hazel ordered her held at the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 until her husband's trial.

Her defense attorney, Chad Guillot, asked Hazel to recommend a mental-health evaluation, grief counseling and any life or skills training while she's in prison, which he agreed to do.

Karen Harrison, 50, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to a lesser charge of manslaughter and conspiracy. She is serving a 50-year prison sentence.

