Woman testifies that R. Kelly prostituted her, told her to ignore Lifetime accusations

A former girlfriend of singer R. Kelly told a U.S. court on Monday she suffered violence and controlling behavior in their five-year relationship.The woman, known as Jane Doe No. 5, said R. Kelly frequently checked her phone to make sure she wasn't gossiping to friends, and that she had to get his permission to do nearly anything from leaving a room to getting food.Their relationship began in 2015 when she was 17, a high school junior, hoping to have her own singing career.She said he also "chastised" her for disobedience, including by spanking her hard enough to leave bruises and tear her skin, and became more violent over time.She also said Kelly ordered her to have an abortion she did not want in 2017.Doe's testimony for the prosecution comes on the fourth day of Kelly's trial.The 54-year-old singer has pleaded not guilty to a nine-count racketeering indictment describing his alleged abuse of six women and girls, including the late singer Aaliyah.