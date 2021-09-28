Woman testifies in Rudolph rape trial

Sep. 28—ANDERSON — A woman testified in court Tuesday how the defendant threatened to kill her entire family before raping her at gunpoint.

James Rudolph, 38, 1400 block of Walnut Street, is standing trial for rape, a Level 1 felony, in Madison Circuit Court Division 3.

During questioning by deputy prosecutor Grey Chandler the woman at times spoke through tears about what took place on the night of Aug. 24, 2019.

The woman testified that in July of that year she told Rudolph that she didn't want to be married anymore. She testified the two verbally fought a lot since their marriage in 2012 and had grown apart.

The two agreed to a separation that August but continued to live at the same address with their two children.

She told Rudolph that month that she was dating another man.

On the night of the alleged attack Rudolph left the residence to go watch racing and returned at 10:30 p.m. She testified Rudolph entered the living room carrying the handgun which was unusual.

"If I can't have you nobody can," Rudolph said, according to the woman's testimony.

She said she told Rudolph to put the gun away and he responded "I'm not kidding".

"I didn't believe him and he pushed me back into the room and threw me on a couch and put the gun to my head," she testified. "I was waiting for him to pull the trigger."

At some point, according to the testimony, Rudolph asked if she wanted to die first or her children to die first.

The woman testified she started fighting with Rudolph in an attempt to get the gun.

She said Rudolph raped her while holding the gun in his right hand and his left hand on her throat.

During the attack, she said, her son entered the room and she stopped fighting Rudolph.

"It felt like an eternity," she said.

Following the incident she testified Rudolph was on his knees with the gun pointed at his chest and told her to shoot him.

"I'd rather be dead than go to jail," he said, according to her.

The woman was able to get the gun from Rudolph, unloaded the magazine and a bullet in the chamber and locked the weapon away.

She said that Rudolph told her to forget about what happened and start all over.

"I can't forget this happened," she testified. "You held a gun to my head and raped me."

Rudolph eventually allowed her to leave the residence to go to the hospital for an arm injury, but the children remained.

She eventually went to a friend's house and called police.

"I didn't call police because the kids were in the house and I didn't know what would happen," she testified.

Rudolph eventually surrendered to police.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.