Woman texts boyfriend after setting fire, Texas cops say. ‘I hope your house is okay’

A 23-year-old set her boyfriend’s home on fire after another woman answered her video call, authorities in Texas said.

That woman was one of his relatives.

After the FaceTime incident, the San Antonio girlfriend “became upset” and went to the home where her boyfriend lived, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

“That is when she lit the couch in the living room on fire,” authorities said.

The homeowner called 911 at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 and reported the woman broke into his home, stole several things from the house, and then set the home on fire, according to a Nov. 22 news release. The homeowner was not her boyfriend, but her boyfriend did live at the home.

“While the house was on fire, video was recorded and it was shown that she lit the couch on fire that spread, causing the home to go up in flames,” officials said.

While the fire was spreading, authorities said the woman texted her boyfriend, “I hope your house is okay.”

The fire caused over $50,000 in damage, according to the release.

The girlfriend was arrested on Nov. 21 and faces felony charges of burglary habitation by force and arson, according to the news release.

County jail records show she is being held on a $165,000 bond.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

