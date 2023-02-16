Woman texts her ex happy birthday then tries to kill him, Virginia attorney says

A woman texted her ex-boyfriend to wish him happy birthday hours before she attempted to kill him, Virginia prosecutors say.

Officials say that on March 29, 2022, Erann Ohse texted her ex-boyfriend — the two had a “brief relationship” that ended in February 2022 — to say happy birthday. Hours later, she arrived at his home to kill him, according to a news release from Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney, Rusty McGuire.

Ohse, 25, traveled to her ex-boyfriend’s home in Louisa County with Andrew Poindexter, 26. Ohse and Poindexter were wearing ski masks and were armed with handguns and extra rounds of ammunition, officials said.

The two tried to force their way through the front door of the home, but when they were unsuccessful, Ohse fired ten rounds into her ex’s bedroom window, McGuire said. Another woman inside the room was shot in the shoulder.

Ohse and Poindexter then fled the home and were found minutes later by deputies, the prosecutor said. The pair evaded deputies, engaging in a high-speed chase before they were found in a nearby cul-de-sac, according to the release.

Ohse is charged with attempted second degree murder, malicious wounding, malicious shooting into an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted armed burglary, destruction of property, and eluding law enforcement, McGuire said. She pleaded guilty to the charges on Feb. 15 and faces up to 63 years in prison.

Poindexter previously pleaded guilty to “many of the same charges,” the commonwealth’s attorney said. He faces up to 70 years in prison.

“These two thought they were the modern-day Bonnie and Clyde, but now they’ll have to face the serious consequences people face when they commit violent crimes in Louisa County,” Alex Goodman, assistant commonwealth’s attorney, said in the release.

Louisa County, Virginia, is about 50 miles northwest of Richmond.

