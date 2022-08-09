Woman in Thailand fatally shoots boyfriend in front of a monk

Warning: The video contained in this article shows a fatal shooting and may be disturbing to some.

A Thai woman murdered her allegedly abusive boyfriend as he was offering alms to a monk in Thailand.

The 40-year-old woman, later identified as Tharinya, fatally shot her boyfriend, Supornchai, 40, twice in the chest and in the stomach while he was offering food to a monk outside a shop at Si Moom Mueng Market in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, on Aug. 8, according to reports.

Surveillance footage of the incident has circulated on social media. The woman can be seen bending down next to Supornchai’s body after he falls to the ground and starts bleeding out. A witness at the shop takes the gun from Tharinya and apprehends her.

Local police arrested Tharinya at the scene and confiscated a 9-millimeter CZ pistol. The woman reportedly told police that she and Supornchai had been together for four years. She then claimed that Supornchai had been physically abusing and bullying her, leading her to shoot him.

He allegedly threatened her on the day she shot him. Tharinya also reportedly confessed that she planned on killing herself with the same gun before the witness disarmed her.

Police have yet to charge Tharinya, but she faces possible imprisonment for 15 to 20 years or the death sentence.

