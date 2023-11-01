Woman thankful for suspects' arrests

Nov. 1—Sometimes, things just fall into place perfectly for "the good guys" — while those up to nefarious deeds become victims of wrong-place-wrong-time.

For the first few weeks in September, a pair of purse snatchers thought they were enjoying easy pickings in Scottsdale grocery stores.

According to Aaron Bolin of the Scottsdale Police Department, the duo was "targeting elderly females at grocery stores and stealing their wallets.

"They would engage the victims in conversation to distract them and then steal their phones and wallets out of their purses."

One woman, with the initials D.B. (the Progress is not using her full name), described herself as "one of the unfortunate victims of the thefts."

On Sept. 15, when she realized her purse had been stolen, she called police and soon met Officer Steven Ly.

"He was very thorough in the questioning of all that happened, what items were stolen, and the characteristics of the woman who engaged me in conversation," she said.

As they talked, Ly received a call — and learned that a similar incident just happened at another grocery store, where two suspects were detained.

"Officer Ly drove me to the second store where I immediately recognized one of the two women as the one who engaged me in conversation," D.B. said.

"I remained in the car while (Officer Ly) went to speak with the other officers. Shortly, he returned with a bag that contained my wallet and phone."

On Sept. 15, Scottsdale Police arrested two "distract-and-grab" suspects.

Police say Ahzane Williams, 26, and Toniesha Odom, 27, were fast-turn artists who would "immediately use the stolen credit cards to purchase large gift cards. "

Odoms and Williams each face 13 criminal charges in Maricopa County Superior Court, with a trial scheduled in February.

A trail of cons

Four chat-and-steal crimes were reported Saturday, Sept. 9.

The first incident occurred while the victim was shopping at Albertsons on Thomas and Scottsdale Road.

"The victim said one female distracted her by engaging her in conversation while she was turned away from her purse. After the conversation was over, the victim realized items were missing," Bolin said.

The second theft happened at Bashas on Granite Reef and McDonald Drive with a similar method of operation as the first.

At the Albertsons at Indian Bend and Hayden Road, "a third victim said a female subject approached her multiple times in the store trying to talk to her," according to Bolin.

"When the victim went to check out, her wallet was missing from the inside of her purse."

The fourth theft occurred at Fry's, at Miller and Indian School. When the victim went to check out, both of her wallets were missing from her purse.

"Surveillance footage shows that while the victim was shopping, Odom approached her to make conversation, while Williams took items out of the victim's purse, which was placed in the child seat of the shopping cart," Bolin said.

Scottsdale Police tracked the suspects down and found stolen credit cards, gift cards, and ID cards.

Though shaken by the experience, one of the victims had her anxiety lightened by her interaction with a police officer.

"Throughout the experience," D.B. said, "Officer Ly was very polite and concerned for my welfare by asking me about my well being. I am thankful for Officer Ly and for his respect and professional expertise."

And she was stunned — in a good way — by "the quick communication between the other Scottsdale officers and the apprehension of the two suspects."