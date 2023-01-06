Woman in theft case accused of threatening victim

Jan. 5—A Crossville woman arrested last month for theft and violating terms of probation also faces a charge of threatening the victim listed in the theft case.

Kimberly Cora Spencer, 33, Dayton Ave., is charged with theft of property, identity theft, was served a probation violation warrant fro Criminal Court and coercion (threat) of a witness, according to jail and court records.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Investigator David Hamby filed charges against Spencer after investigating a complaint that the woman used another woman's name to obtain items and/or services from Best One Tire, N. Main St., Crossville.

This is alleged to have occurred on Nov. 1 with the amount obtained by using another's identity placed at $720.99 in the warrant.

Spencer was arrested in early December.

On Dec. 13, Spencer was arrested on the new charge of coercion of the witnesses by threatening the victim in an attempt to keep her from testifying.

Spencer pleaded guilty to an information charging forgery on Nov. 1, 2021, and received a two-year sentence to be served at 30% and was rolled out of the system as a non-violent offender and placed on probation.

The new arrest resulted in a probation violation warrant being filed.

Spencer is being held without bond on the probation violation warrant and bond in the other cases is set at $20,000.

She is to appear in General Sessions Court on Jan. 23

to answer to the new charges and on Jan. 6 in Criminal Court.

Spencer is represented by the Public Defender's Office.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com