Woman thought she was shot — then realizes the blood is her baby’s, Texas cops say

A Texas woman heard gunshots while returning home from the store with her 1-year-old child — but didn’t realize her baby had been hit, according to the Houston Police Department.

The mother told police she went out to buy milk on the morning on Sunday, Nov. 21. At some point during the trip, she heard gunfire, according to HPD Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu, but it wasn’t until she arrived home that she noticed the blood.

At first, she thought it was hers, the mother told police. She soon realized it was her baby boy and called 911 around 9 a.m., Cantu said.

Officers arrived at the west Houston apartment complex and the baby was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to Cantu. As of noon, he was undergoing surgery.

The mother said she noticed a black sedan driving by when she heard the shots, Cantu said.

Police don’t yet know where the shooting occurred, Cantu said, and an investigation is underway.

