Woman thought she won $5,000 in lottery — but she missed a few zeroes. ‘Such a relief’

A Michigan woman thought she won $5,000 in the lottery, but her prize was 100 times bigger.

Kelly Renner, 59, found out she actually won $500,000 after her brother-in-law checked her ticket, according to a Feb. 2 news release from the Michigan Lottery.

She said the Holiday Wishes instant game win is a “dream come true,” according to lottery officials.

“I have had a really tough year, and this is such a relief,” Renner told lottery officials.

She plans to use her winnings to take care of her children and help her sister, according to lottery officials.

Renner said she only plays lottery games around the holidays. She purchased the ticket in Chesaning and scratched it off on New Year’s Eve, officials said.

She hoped the ticket would be a “holiday wish” come true, she told officials.

Holiday Wishes is a $10 game with a top prize of $500,000.

Chesaning is about 100 miles northwest of Detroit.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

