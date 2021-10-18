Woman threatened at gunpoint outside of Northwest Rochester home

Oct. 18—A 23-year-old woman was not injured Sunday night after a man reportedly pointed a gun at her and demanded money as she went to let her dog outside of her Northwest Rochester home.

Rochester police were called about 10:15 p.m. to the 4600 block of 18th Avenue Northwest for a report of burglary/assault. A 23-year-old woman told police she was going to let her dog outside of her backdoor and was slammed by the door and knocked to the ground. She saw a man standing over her, pointing a gun at her.

The man demanded money, which the woman did not have, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen. The woman then screamed and another person in the residence came to investigate. The suspect ran from the area.

The suspect, who was wearing a ski mask and yellow jacket or vest, was not located when officers arrived. The incident remains under investigation.