Woman threatened LGBTQ businesses in Colorado after deadly Club Q shooting, feds say

A New York woman is accused of phoning threats to at least four LGBTQ businesses in Colorado following the deadly Club Q shooting, federal officials reported.

Sharon Robinson, 40, made “multiple threatening calls to LGBTQ businesses in Denver and Glendale,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado said in a May 24 news release.

She has been arrested and indicted.

An accused 22-year-old gunman killed five people at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, in November, according to prosecutors, CNN reported.

In the weeks following the shooting, Robinson made phone threats to “shoot your bar up,” telling other LGBTQ businesses in the state that “you’re gonna be shot up like Club Q,” federal officials said.

The threats also included anti-LGBTQ slurs, officials said.

A grand jury found she intentionally targeted victims based on their actual or perceived sexual identity, federal prosecutors said.

