Woman who threw Chipotle order at worker sentenced to work at fast-food restaurant

An Ohio woman found guilty of throwing her Chipotle burrito bowl at an employee was given a unique opportunity to reduce her sentence.

Rosemary Hayne, 39, was originally sentenced to six months in jail following the incident that was captured on video by another customer, WKYC reported.

Hayne admitted to police that she threw the food at 17-year-old Emily Russell after becoming angry about her order, the station reported.

>> Local middle schooler ID’d as victim of deadly house fire that also killed grandmother

She was found guilty of one count of assault, according to WJW.

The judge wanted to come up with a sentence that would hopefully teach her a lesson, WJW reported.

Hayne has been given the opportunity to reduce her sentence to only three months if she agrees to work at a fast-food restaurant for at least 20 hours a week for the remainder of the six-month sentence, WKYC reported.

She has until March 12, 2024 to fulfill the conditions set by the judge, according to the station.