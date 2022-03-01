Woman threw ex’s belongings off 7th floor balcony, including his dog, Florida cops say

A Florida woman is facing criminal mischief charges after she’s accused of throwing her ex-boyfriend’s belongings off a seventh floor balcony — including his dog.

The pug was killed in the fall, the Clearwater Police Department said in a Feb. 28 news release.

It happened Sunday, Feb. 27, at the 12-story Regatta Beach Club, a beachfront condominium community on the Gulf of Mexico, police said. Clearwater is 22 miles west of downtown Tampa.

Investigators say Eric Adeson called police just before noon to report a woman he had been dating, Shelley Nicole Vaughn, had killed his dog during a domestic dispute.

“Vaughn threw his 3-year-old pug, Bucky, off his seventh-floor balcony during an argument,” police said in a release.

“The dog was found dead on the pavement below. .. The suspect also tossed his cell phone and keys off the balcony and struck him.”

Vaughn, 46, lives in the same building and managed to elude police until Monday, Feb. 28, when she was arrested, officials said. She is charged with “criminal mischief and domestic battery,” according to the release.

Vaughn is Adeson’s ex-girlfriend who came to his home around 11 a.m. Sunday and refused multiple requests to leave, WFLA reported.

The dog’s plummet was witnessed by multiple building residents, the station said.

“I’m devastated. It’s like a blur,” Adeson told the station.

