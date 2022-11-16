Woman threw Molotov cocktail into police van to ‘cause some hell’ at protest, feds say

Frank Franklin II/AP
7
Brendan Rascius
·2 min read

A protester who threw a Molotov cocktail into a police vehicle to “cause some hell” was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday, Nov. 15, according to federal officials.

Samantha Shader, now 29, traveled from upstate New York to Brooklyn in May 2020 to attend a demonstration to protest the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York stated in a news release.

She invited a man from her town to “go down to the City to cause some hell,” according to officials, and obtained multiple glass bottles from him to be used as projectiles.

It’s not clear who fashioned the Molotov cocktail, which is typically made using a glass bottle, flammable fluid and a cloth fuse, according to the Lieber Institute at West Point.

During the protest in Brooklyn, Shader lit the fuse of one of the incendiary devices before lobbing it at a police van while four officers were inside, officials said. She then shouted for protestors near the vehicle to “GET OUT THE (expletive) WAY!”

The projectile shattered two of the van’s windows, but did not ignite, officials said. The officers inside then exited the vehicle and arrested Shader, who, in an attempt to resist, bit one of them on the leg.

Shader pleaded guilty in April to the charge of throwing the flammable device at police officers, and was sentenced to 72 months, or six years, in prison, according to officials.

During her sentencing hearing, Shader said, “I want to apologize to everybody. I want to apologize to the police...I apologize to my family,” according to NBC New York.

“What I did was wrong and disrespectful,” she added, according to the outlet. “I hope you can forgive me. And everyone else there.”

An attorney for Shader could not immediately be reached by McClatchy News.

The man who provided Shader with glass bottles was later tracked down by law enforcement and pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to commit civil disorder, officials said. He has not yet been sentenced.

In the wake of Floyd’s death in 2020, over 10,000 protesters across the nation, including 2,000 in New York, were arrested, according to the Associated Press.

Deadly missile explosion in Poland put world on edge. What world leaders say happened

Shiny object in woods leads rescuers to hypothermic 79-year-old who fell in NY swamp

Hunter finds remains of man missing under suspicious circumstances, Missouri cops say

Recommended Stories

  • Austin settles with three more injured protesters; payouts now at $17.3 million

    More settlements are likely as Austin's legal department works through additional cases that are still pending from the May 2020 protests.

  • First, a Florida ‘water turkey’ got caught in underpants. A sock caused some new trouble

    An anhinga in Southwest Florida got itself into a situation it couldn’t get out on Saturday, and luckily some wildlife professionals were able to provide an assist.

  • Police officers use pepper spray to break up fight at a Lexington high school

    The school district reported that several students and officers suffered side effects from the pepper spray.

  • Body camera footage shows police stop preceding Newport News officer’s death

    A jury watched body camera footage Wednesday that showed a Newport News police officer’s interaction with the man accused of killing her in 2020 when he drove away from her during a stop. The incident unfolded the evening of Jan. 23, 2020, as Newport News Police Officers Nicholas Meier and Katherine “Katie” Thyne demanded that Vernon E. Green get out of his parked car. Jurors will decide if ...

  • Grandfather shoots 18-year-old grandson multiple times, Mississippi police say

    The 18-year-old is in “serious condition,” police said.

  • Yankees free agency and trade buzz: New York looking at Brandon Nimmo, checking in on star shortstops

    The latest Yankees free agent and trade buzz and rumors during the 2022-23 MLB offseason.

  • Students — Shoot for the stars at TC Sessions: Space

    If you’re a student with your head in the stars — whether you want to build the tech or fund those who do — TC Sessions: Space, which takes place on December 6 in Los Angeles, will help you move closer to your dream. Students looking to work in this challenging, rapidly evolving industry — across public, private or defense domains — buy your $45 pass today, join us in L.A., and get your career track flying at warp speed.

  • Evoqua Water (AQUA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Evoqua Water (AQUA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 39.39% and 8.81%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Hells Angels bikers killed man, beat off-duty cop at Chris Stapleton show, CA cops say

    The five men were arrested on Nov. 15, officials said.

  • Xi asks Italian PM to help EU policy towards China remain 'positive' -state media

    Chinese President Xi Jinping told Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday at the G20 summit in Indonesia that he hoped Italy would play an important role in helping the European Union's policy towards China remain "positive" and "independent." In their first-ever meeting, Xi and Meloni praised each other's countries as ancient civilisations, with Xi pointing out China's cooperation with Italy on battling COVID-19, and calling on China-Italy relations to become a "model for the development of relations between two countries with different social systems and cultural backgrounds," according to state broadcaster CCTV.

  • Backpackers spent three days trapped in storm in the California wilderness, cops say

    One backpacker injured her foot during the hike, authorities said.

  • Water scarcity in the Fertile Crescent is driving suffering

    STORY: The Middle East's Fertile Crescent is drying up.It's an arc sweeping from the Mediterranean to the Persian Gulf - nourished by the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers...Location: Aleppo countryside, Syriaand it's believed to be where farming developed more than 10,000 years ago.But now the region is facing a severe water crisis – which could fuel more turmoil in the Middle East as communities struggle over dwindling water resources.Location: Al-Bu Hussain village, Diwaniya, IraqIn Iraq - a prolonged drought has only worsened in recent years.Abbas Elwan drilled well after well, desperate to find water for his family's parched farmlands in the south.It was an area that once produced enough wheat and barley to sustain his extended family.But after another failed attempt in August, he took his own life.This is his brother Ali Elwan."The last season, he harvested 25 tons. And during the three years - from 2020 to 2022, there was nothing. We stopped completely."JOURNALIST: "Why?"ELWAN: "Because there is no water. And no rain. So we stopped completely."Farmers in neighboring Syria and Turkey are also struggling.Syria saw its worst drought in more than 70 years in 2021, according to the International Rescue Committee.Harvests across the country were hit hard.Moussa Al-Sheikho is a shepherd in Syria’s Aleppo countryside.“This will lead to famine because this is our main source of income, and if this source disappears, it will leave us with two choices, either to immigrate or die of famine."Location: Douma, SyriaSyria's long-running civil war grew out of anti-government protests in 2011 following a long drought that hit crop yields and livestock and drove people into cities.Location: Devegecidi Dam, Diyarbakir, TurkeyIn Turkey's southeast, where the Tigris and Euphrates draw their waters, rainfall in the year to September was about a third below the average of the previous three decades, data from Turkey's meteorological agency showed.Both Iraq and Syria depend, in part, on water flow from Turkey.AL-SHEIKHO: “There is a drought affecting the wells, and water level in Euphrates has reached a very low level. Before we used to get water from a very close distance, but now the water is 400 meters away.”Some Syrian officials accuse Turkey of cutting the Euphrates flow over the last two years to half the level it committed to in a 1987 accord, a charge Ankara denies.Almost 90% of rain-fed crops in Iraq, mostly wheat and barley, failed this season, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.Abdel Wahad al-Yasry, a provincial deputy governor for agriculture and water in southern Iraq, has already begun to observe competition for water and conflict between farming communities. "As a result of water scarcity, there are social problems. And there will be more problems because of water scarcity. Water scarcity causes disputes between people from neighboring areas. Those at the end (downstream) want water and they consider that those upstream took the water, but in reality, it is water scarcity that caused these problems."

  • DeSantis on rumblings of GOP civil war with Trump: 'People just need to chill out'

    DeSantis avoided weighing in on the rumblings about a GOP "civil war" pitting him against former President Trump, saying "people just need to chill out."

  • Oath Keepers defendant compares storming of U.S. Capitol to 'Black Friday'

    A member of the far-right Oath Keepers told a jury on Wednesday that she got "swept up" in the moment when she stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, comparing it to the same feeling shoppers get on Black Friday when they rush to buy flat-screen televisions. In at times emotional testimony, Jessica Watkins admitted to some of the crimes she is charged with and apologized to police officers for impeding them from doing their duties that day. But Watkins denied having any plans to breach the building or block Congress from certifying the election, and said she has frequently asked herself why she did it.

  • A cold front is heading to Florida. How chilly and rainy will the weekend get?

    Enjoy some comfy, seasonal weather for a few days — something to be thankful for, a week ahead of Thanksgiving. Then bring out the comforters.

  • More Kids Visiting the ER or Being Hospitalized with Suicidal Thoughts, Study Finds

    More and more kids are ending up in emergency rooms because they are contemplating suicide, a new study finds.

  • Feds, tech fall short on watching extremists, Senate says

    The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are failing to adequately monitor domestic extremists, according to a new Senate report that also faulted social media platforms for encouraging the spread of violent and antigovernment content. The report, issued Wednesday by the Senate Homeland Security panel, called on federal law enforcement to reassess its overall response to the threat of homegrown terrorism and extremism.

  • ‘I was shocked.’ Broward superintendent on the School Board’s decision to abruptly fire her

    A day after the Broward School Board abruptly fired Superintendent Vickie Cartwright late Monday night, she weighed in Tuesday on what happened.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin hopes ‘three-time’ loser Trump steps aside

    Billionaire Ken Griffin, the founder of the global investment firm Citadel, said former President Trump is a “three-time loser” who should step aside in the 2024 presidential election. Griffin said on Tuesday at Bloomberg’s New Economy Forum in Singapore that Trump should stay out of the Republican primary for president and make way for Florida…

  • US Justice Dept probes whether police in Mass. city discriminated

    The U.S. Department of Justice will investigate whether police in Worcester, Massachusetts, have enforced the law in a discriminatory fashion and whether officers have used excessive force on a routine basis, the agency said on Tuesday. The justice department did not indicate any specific incidents in Worcester that may have prompted the investigation, which comes amid greater scrutiny of police since the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. The police department in the city, the second-largest in New England after Boston, was not immediately available for comment.