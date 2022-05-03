Woman tied up and forced to lure friend to apartment during carjacking, Texas cops say

A pair of carjacking suspects tied a woman up and used her as bait to steal a car, before leading police on a high-speed chase early in the morning of Tuesday, May 3, the San Antonio Police Department told news outlets.

The two men, whom police have not identified, are accused of entering a woman’s apartment on the city’s north side and tying her up, KSAT reported.

They threatened her for hours before forcing her to call a friend — a woman in her 20s — and tell her to come over, police told WOAI.

When she showed up around 1 a.m., police said the suspects stole her car, a Cadillac, the station reported.

Police received a call about the carjacking a short time later and when officers spotted the Cadillac, the suspects tried to escape, KENS reported.

The suspects eventually crashed and tried to run away on foot, heading into a nearby neighborhood, but officers caught and arrested them, according to the outlet.

Police have not said what charges will be brought, and the case is being investigated.

