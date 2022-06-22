Woman tied to a Kentucky murder gets arrested in Texas 16 years after the killing

A Kentucky woman accused of killing 84-year-old Roscoe Mayes in 2006 was arrested in Texas over the weekend, according the Christian County Sheriff’s Office.

Annastaja Hathaway, 39, is one of three women accused of killing or acting as an accomplice in the killing of Mayes in Christian County over 15 years ago, according to an indictment. Hathaway was hiding out in Houston, and authorities became aware of her whereabouts from an anonymous tip on Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers said the tip came in at roughly 9 p.m. Saturday and Hathaway was detained without incident approximately three hours later. Hathaway was in a disguise with a wig and a completely different appearance.

Hathaway’s listed address on the indictment is in Houston. The sheriff’s office said they’re in the process of extraditing her back to Kentucky

The other two women listed on the indictment, 56-year-old Regina Vause and 56-year-old Lashanda Bell, were arrested last month, according to WHOP News Radio.

The indictment says the women beat or stabbed the victim with a dangerous instrument. All three have been charged with murder and robbery and are being held on a $1 million bond, according to court records.