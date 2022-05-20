Woman’s TikTok video about her $31 Shein shoes deflating in the Las Vegas heat goes viral

A woman’s video about her deflating Shein shoes in the Las Vegas heat recently went viral on TikTok.

TikToker @eacarrasco shared that the pair of Mary Jane shoes she purchased from the Chinese online retailer apparently could not handle the heat in Las Vegas.

The clip, which has received more than 515,000 views, showed the user walking while the heels of her shoes seem to disappear under her feet.

More from NextShark: 'There is no Asian hate,' according to bar-goers in a TikTok video

“When you spend weeks planning your lovers and friends festival outfit but the weather hits 100 degrees,” she wrote.

The user said she bought the shoes to complete her outfit for the Lovers and Friends festival in Las Vegas. The post showed the shoes listed on Shein’s website for $31.

The TikToker’s “melting shoes” had commenters pointing out the intense Las Vegas weather.

More from NextShark: 'Delta Omicron Epsilon': Billionaire banker Rich Handler makes derogatory 'Wuhan' reference on Instagram

“When you don’t know how Las Vegas works,” one commenter wrote. “Or weather reports. Or anything really.”

“Ur phone doesn’t have the weather app?” asked another. “And u didn’t realize u were going to Las Vegas?”

Other users expressed concern about buying from the retailer.

More from NextShark: ‘It’s my favorite thing ever’: American woman 'giddy' after discovering 50-pound rice bags at Asian stores

“I don’t think it was weather,” one commenter wrote. “I think it’s the shoes. Don’t buy shoes from shein.”

"Note to self, don't buy shoes from Shein," another chimed in.

In a separate post, @eacarrasco shared photos of the shoes that have seemingly returned to their original form.

More from NextShark: Inner Mongolia teacher goes viral for donning Ultraman costume in video to surprise his students

Story continues

Shein, which sells inexpensive fashion items, has seen massive growth in the U.S. in recent years, becoming the biggest fast fashion retailer in the country. The Chinese company had a 28% market share in the U.S. last year and is worth an estimated $100 billion, which is more than H&M and Zara combined.

Featured Image via @eacarrasco