Woman tired of husband’s ‘nagging’ finally gets car fixed. It led to big lottery win

A Maryland woman tired of hearing her husband nag about getting her car fixed finally took the vehicle to the shop. It paid off.

The Montgomery County woman told lottery officials she had car trouble for a while, and her husband continued to ask her, “When are you going to get that car fixed?” according to a Dec. 21 news release from the Maryland Lottery.

Tired of hearing the question, she finally brought the car to an auto repair shop, she told officials.

Then, she saw a five-digit number on the top of the repair claim form.

It gave her an idea.

Using those five numbers, she placed a $1 straight bet on the Pick 5 lottery game, buying a single ticket on Dec. 17, lottery officials said.

That night, she matched all five numbers in the drawing and won $50,000.

The woman, a retail worker, was riding with her sister in the car when she checked the numbers and she let out a “big cheer,” lottery officials said.

“It was a loud scream,” she told officials. “I think I scared my sister.”

The woman credits her “nagging” husband for the big win. While she’s unsure how exactly to spend the money, she said it could go toward her family

And what about her car?

It’s still not fixed, the woman said.

“Maybe I will just buy a new car instead,” she said.

The winning ticket was purchased in Hanover, a southwest suburb of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

