Woman, toddler dead after ‘suspicious’ fall at San Diego Padres’ Petco Park

A woman and her 2-year-old son fell from the third level at Petco Park Saturday and were pronounced dead just minutes before the San Diego Padres game began.

The woman, 40, and the young boy were pronounced dead around 4:10 p.m., 20 minutes after police were called to the stadium, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Neither has been publicly identified yet.

The pair were standing on the third-level concourse when they fell, approximately six stories above the sidewalk.

“Our hearts obviously go out to the family, but also to the people who here could potentially be traumatized who saw this,” homicide Lt. Andra Brown told the Union-Tribune. “It’s a horrible, horrible thing. That’s why we’re giving it a very serious look.”

The boy’s father was with them at the ballpark, but it’s unclear if he was in the area when they fell.

Police said their deaths “appeared to be suspicious,” but have not yet declared the falls accidental or intentional.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call the San Diego police at 619-531-2293 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.