Woman and toddler injured in shooting in Lexington neighborhood

A young woman and a toddler were found with gunshot wounds on the 1800 block of Marietta Drive in Lexington Friday evening.

The shooting was reported just before 6 p.m.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, Lexington police said.

“They both have very minor injuries,” said Lexington Police Lt. Samantha Moore.

Police did not immediately release information about a possible suspect.

“We do believe this to just be an isolated incident,” Moore said.