Woman, toddler struck and killed by driver

For a long time, vector databases were a bit of a niche product, but because they are uniquely suited to provide context and long-term memory to large language models, everybody in the database space is now seemingly trying to bolt vector search onto their existing products as fast as possible. Meanwhile, dedicated services like Pinecone, which was founded by the team behind Amazon SageMaker, are leading the charge, with Pinecone raising a total of $138 million since it as founded in 2019. Today, Pinecone is launching Pinecone Serverless, a new and significantly enhanced serverless architecture to power its service.